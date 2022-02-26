Homrich & Berg Acquires 2,702 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WFC opened at $54.11 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
