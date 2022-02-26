Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

