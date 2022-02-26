Homrich & Berg Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $267.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

