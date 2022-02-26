Homrich & Berg Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.