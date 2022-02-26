Homrich & Berg Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

