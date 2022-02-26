Homrich & Berg Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $517.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

