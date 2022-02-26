Homrich & Berg Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

