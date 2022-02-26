Homrich & Berg Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

