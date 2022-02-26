Homrich & Berg Has $2.80 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $227.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $163.12 and a 1 year high of $228.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

