Homrich & Berg Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $227.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $228.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

