Homrich & Berg Has $3.37 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

