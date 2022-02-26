Homrich & Berg Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.