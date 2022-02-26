Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $2,326,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 72,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
