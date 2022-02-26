Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,775 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 187,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

