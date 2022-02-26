Homrich & Berg Purchases 4,987 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.31% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.03.

