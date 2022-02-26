Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 785,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,537. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

