Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Honda Motor stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 785,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,537. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
