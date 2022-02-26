HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and $558,954.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.07098580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.89 or 0.99577769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.