Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

