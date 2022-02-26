Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

