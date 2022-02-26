HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 538 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.83. The firm has a market cap of £109.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

