HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Lowered to GBX 565 at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.00.

HSBC stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

