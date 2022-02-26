Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $14,785.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $14,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hudson Global stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
