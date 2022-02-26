Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $14,785.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $14,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

