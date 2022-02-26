Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $12,129.28 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 412 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,129.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ HSON opened at $30.03 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Global (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
