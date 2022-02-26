Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Trimmed by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618,400 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 312,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

HUN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

