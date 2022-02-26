Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 8.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.86. 61,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,823,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after buying an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 298,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

