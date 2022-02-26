IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.15.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,705,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.