IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.15.
IAC stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.