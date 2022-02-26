IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.