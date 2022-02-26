IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

CVE:IB traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.21. 134,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,065. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

