ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $238.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.78. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

