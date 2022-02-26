Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $2,716.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

