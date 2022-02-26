IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading Up 8.3%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 44,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 393,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £6.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.10.
About IDE Group (LON:IDE)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.