IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading Up 8.3%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 44,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 393,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £6.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.10.

IDE Group Holdings plc

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

