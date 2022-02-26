Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

