Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,118. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
