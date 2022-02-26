Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,118. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

