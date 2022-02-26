indie Semiconductor, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for indie Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.89 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $9,775,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

