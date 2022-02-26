Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 177,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

