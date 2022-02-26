Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:III opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.
About Information Services Group (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
