Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.
IIPR traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 209,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.56. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
