Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

IIPR traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 209,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.56. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

