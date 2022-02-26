Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 22,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 19,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

