Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys $391,697.46 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

RILY opened at $60.43 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

