Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($205.63).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 429.20 ($5.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 539.89. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 412.20 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.35%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

IHP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, February 21st.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

