Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Buys A$96,270.00 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider David Blight acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.05 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,270.00 ($69,258.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
About Lifestyle Communities (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.