Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OEC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.