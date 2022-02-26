Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $58,042.02 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.
About Alkermes (Get Rating)
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
