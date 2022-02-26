Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $58,042.02 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,714,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

