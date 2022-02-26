Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Sells $255,109.34 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
About CBRE Group (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.