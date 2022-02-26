Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Sells $255,109.34 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,873,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $115,671,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

