Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $230,946.33 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

