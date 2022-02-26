Instem (LON:INS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $817.85

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 817.85 ($11.12) and traded as low as GBX 691 ($9.40). Instem shares last traded at GBX 691 ($9.40), with a volume of 1,455 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.56 million and a P/E ratio of 85.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 809.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 817.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.13), for a total value of £93,125 ($126,648.99).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

