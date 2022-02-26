INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIII. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 626,587 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $9,732,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

