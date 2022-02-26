Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.82 and last traded at $259.60. 22,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 674,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.82.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Insulet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.