Insured Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $586,226.26 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $586,226.26 and approximately $83.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,302,604 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.