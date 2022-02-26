Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

