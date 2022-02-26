Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of ITRG opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

